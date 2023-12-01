Home States Kerala

Kerala High Court senior government pleader resigns amid rape charge

The complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Ernakulam, stated that she had sought the pleader’s help to quash an FIR registered in 2018 in a sexual assault case filed by her.

Published: 01st December 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

genderviolence-crimesagainstwomen-rapecases-sexualassault-POCSO

Image used for representational purposes only.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A senior state government pleader in the Kerala High Court resigned on Thursday after an FIR was registered against him for rape by the Chottanikkara police. It is learned that the advocate general’s office had sought the resignation of senior government pleader PG Manu after the case was registered against him.

The complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Ernakulam, stated that she had sought the pleader’s help to quash an FIR registered in 2018 in a sexual assault case filed by her.

She approached the pleader earlier this month to settle the case as it was causing mental trauma to her. It is alleged that Manu called the woman to his office, sexually assaulted her and also took her photographs on his mobile phone.

As the pleader continued to pester her, the woman lodged a complaint with Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena who handed it over to the Chottanikkara police.  The police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, along with relevant sections of the IT Act. An investigation is underway, and as of now, no arrest has been made.

Sections charged
IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
rape sexual assault government pleader

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp