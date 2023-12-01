Kerala High Court senior government pleader resigns amid rape charge

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A senior state government pleader in the Kerala High Court resigned on Thursday after an FIR was registered against him for rape by the Chottanikkara police. It is learned that the advocate general’s office had sought the resignation of senior government pleader PG Manu after the case was registered against him.

The complaint lodged by the 25-year-old woman, a resident of Ernakulam, stated that she had sought the pleader’s help to quash an FIR registered in 2018 in a sexual assault case filed by her.

She approached the pleader earlier this month to settle the case as it was causing mental trauma to her. It is alleged that Manu called the woman to his office, sexually assaulted her and also took her photographs on his mobile phone.

As the pleader continued to pester her, the woman lodged a complaint with Ernakulam Rural SP Vaibhav Saxena who handed it over to the Chottanikkara police. The police registered an FIR under sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC, along with relevant sections of the IT Act. An investigation is underway, and as of now, no arrest has been made.

Sections charged

IPC sections 376 (rape), 354 (outraging the modesty of a woman), and 506 (criminal intimidation).

