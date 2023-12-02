Home States Kerala

‘Focused on improving ranking, getting more project funding for Kannur university’, says vice-chancellor

S Bijoy Nandan has been serving as senior professor of the Department of marine biology, microbiology and Biochemistry and dean of the school of Marine Sciences at Cusat. 

Kannur University.

Kannur University. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  S Bijoy Nandan, who has been given the charge of the Kannur University vice-chancellor by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, is a marine biologist with two species named after him. He has been serving as senior professor of the Department of marine biology, microbiology and Biochemistry and dean of the school of Marine Sciences at Cusat. 

A resident of Ernakulam, Nandan is a decorated academician who has been honoured with the UGC-BSR mid-career award, fellowship of the National Institute of Ecology, Fulbright scholarship, Fulbright Outreach Lecture fund award, Unesco Fellowship and Jawaharlal Nehru Award.

“My task is to improve the National Institute Ranking Framework of Kannur University, which stands at a lowly 150. We are currently in the second cycle of the NAAC ranking and have to expedite the process. Though it has eight campuses, 30 departments and 100 programmes, the university is struggling from acute staff shortage. We need to recruit more teachers and get more project funding. All organisations have extended support and I am sure we can elevate the varsity’s status with their cooperation,’ Nandan told TNIE.

