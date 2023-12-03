Home States Kerala

Darul Huda Islamic University comes out against Literature Festival in Kerala

The festival is being held at three venues on the beach- Theeram, Thura and Thira.

Dr M K Muneer and V D Satheesan during a session at the Malabar Literature Festival in Kozhikode

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Darul Huda Islamic University, Chemmad, Malappuram, has distanced itself from the Malabar Literature Festival, which is currently under way at the beach here, saying that the fest is ‘against Islamic teachings and views of the Samastha and Sunnath Jama’ath.’

In a statement issued here on Saturday, Darul Huda Vice Chancellor Dr Bahaudeen Muhammad Nadv said that the festival is being conducted in the name of ‘Bookplus’ under the leadership of some Hudavis (graduates from the university) without the knowledge or consent of the institutions.

The statement added that the role of the Hudavis in organising the fest will be examined and appropriate action will be taken. The festival, which started here on November 30, is aimed at ‘highlighting the distinct identity of Malabar.’  

Muslim Youth League  state president Panakkad Syed Munavvar Ali Shihab Thangal is the chairman of the organising committee and the fest was inaugurated by IUML state president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal.

The festival is being held at three venues on the beach- Theeram, Thura and Thira.

Different sessions on a variety of topics were discussed in the last two days that include health, media, poem, short story, Mappila print culture and politics. A book exhibition is also being held as part of the festival. There were criticisms from some corners that the conduct of the festival was un-Islamic. It has been alleged that the ‘liberal agenda’ is pushed through by some vested interests in the programmes of the festival. 

Darul Huda is an institution under the Sunni Mahal Federation, which is a feeder organisation under the Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama. The allegation was that the conduct of the festival is against the tradition of the Sunnis. The presence of the members of the Panakkad family at the programme, which is dubbed as ‘against Islamic teachings,’ is likely to kick up controversy in the coming days.

But there are others who believe that the festival is a path-breaking event and a positive step. “The topics that are usually marginalised or neglected by other literature festivals are discussed here prominently,” said writer and journalist Khader Palazhi.

“People have whole-heartedly welcomed the initiative that has been proved by the presence of a large number of people who thronged all the venues,” he said.

Palazhi said that such festivals should be held in the coming years too.

