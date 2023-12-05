Finger dance-inspired therapy cheers up differently abled in Kerala

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Engaging in playful activities and learning narratives through finger movements, the students of Smrithi School for Children with Special Needs found joy in the simplicity of these exercises. Mind Moves, an initiative spearheaded by Kochi resident and finger dance exponent Imthiyas Aboobacker, is poised to make a positive impact on the lives of persons with disabilities, as well as their parents and teachers, by offering comprehensive training programmes.

The primary emphasis is placed on fine motor movements, recognised for their potential to promote brain development and enhance the attention skills of the differently abled individuals. Approximately 33 students and their parents underwent training at the Smrithi School.

According to Padmini Hariharan, the school principal, the sessions are a form of finger therapy. “It is a novel concept, a form of exercise designed to activate both the left and right sides of the brain and enhance eye-hand coordination. Although the students initially found it challenging to grasp the movements, they began responding positively as the class became more interesting. Consistent practice of these games has the potential to bring about transformative changes in their lives,” Padmini said.

Amritha Smitha Chaithanya, the principal of Amrita Special School, pointed out the tool could significantly enhance the learning capacity of the differently-abled.

“These exercises are particularly beneficial for those struggling with attention skills, making them potentially advantageous for autistic children and their parents,” Amritha said.

She believes consistent engagement with these movements can bring about a notable difference. Imthiyas Aboobacker highlighted the connection between finger movements and brain development and improved cognitive functioning.

“Finger movements can contribute to brain development and enhance overall brain functioning. As a dancer and advocate of finger dance, I am convinced that engaging in games with subtle movements can significantly improve the quality of life of these children,” Aboobacker said.

Logo of Kochi-based Mind Moves

Currently, Mind Moves is training students and teachers in five special schools in Kochi. Aboobacker’s personal experiences and observations of persons with disabilities nspired the creation of the initiative, with the support of his wife, Roshni Abdulla.

“I have a differently abled cousin at home who used to imitate my finger dance practice. His interest inspired me to delve into researching fine motor skills and brain development. Subsequently, I developed games and materials, including tiny toys, to train students, parents and teachers,” he said.

Looking ahead, Aboobacker aspires to extend this initiative to benefit children and teachers across all 340 special schools in the state, acknowledging the collective effort of a small group with a shared goal of supporting differently abled children.

