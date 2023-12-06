Home States Kerala

Deshabhimani journalist M V Pradeep passes away at 48

Belonging to Sreekandapuram in Kannur district, he had been living in Thiruvananthapuram.  

M V Pradeep

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  M V Pradeep, a senior reporter with the Thiruvananthapuram bureau of Deshabhimani daily, died on Monday following a heart attack. He was 48. 

Pradeep was noted for his reports on the state’s education sector, besides many human interest stories. Pradeep had also received an award from the Residents Apex Council in Thiruvananthapuram for the best human interest story. 

He joined Deshabhimani in 1998 as a Sreekandapuram local reporter. He started working as a trainee sub-editor in 2008. He worked at the Kochi, Kannur, Kottayam, Idukki, Kasaragod and Kozhikode bureaus and at the central desk. 

The body was kept for homage at the Deshabhimani office and at the Thiruvananthapuram Press Club on Tuesday. By evening, his mortal remains were taken to his Sreekandapuram home.

He is survived by wife P K Sindhumol (teacher, Marygiri English Medium HSS, Podikkalam, Sreekandapuram) and daughter Anamika (student, KNM Government College, Kanjiramkulam, Thiruvananthapuram).

