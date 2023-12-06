Four from Palakkad die as SUV falls into gorge in Kashmir

By Express News Service

PALAKKAD: Four persons from Chittur, who were part of a 13-member group on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday after their vehicle fell into a gorge at Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway.

The deceased have been identified as Anil Rajendran, 34, Sudheesh Sundaran, 34, Rahul Krishnan, 28, and Vignesh Shivan, 23. Cab driver Ajaz Ahmad Awan, from Kashmir, also died. The group of youngsters — all belonging to an extended family of Nallepilly panchayat in Palakkad district — had split into two vehicles, one of which met with the accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district.

The vehicle carrying eight people reportedly skidded off the strategic pass as there was snow all around. Primary reports suggested the four tourists died on the spot while the cab driver was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries.

According to Binu, a close friend of the youngsters and the DYFI Chittur mandalam joint secretary, the group had started the 10-day trip on November 28. “All of them are neighbours and belong to the same family. They had saved their pocket money to fund the tour. We came to know about the incident from news reports, and have been trying to establish communication with the group,” Binu said.

The team included Anil’s brother Sunil, Sudheesh’s brother Sujeev, Rahul’s brother Rajesh, Manoj, Balan, Shiju, Arun, Ajith, and Sreejesh. According to a communication received by the family, the condition of Manoj and Rajesh is reported to be critical.

While Anil was a contract labourer, Sudheesh used to undertake civil works. Vignesh was a daily wager and Rahul worked with the Federal Bank. All of them were active youngsters in the region and took the trip by planning it on their own, Binu added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

PALAKKAD: Four persons from Chittur, who were part of a 13-member group on a trip to Jammu and Kashmir, died on Tuesday after their vehicle fell into a gorge at Zojila Pass on the Srinagar-Leh Highway. The deceased have been identified as Anil Rajendran, 34, Sudheesh Sundaran, 34, Rahul Krishnan, 28, and Vignesh Shivan, 23. Cab driver Ajaz Ahmad Awan, from Kashmir, also died. The group of youngsters — all belonging to an extended family of Nallepilly panchayat in Palakkad district — had split into two vehicles, one of which met with the accident in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district. The vehicle carrying eight people reportedly skidded off the strategic pass as there was snow all around. Primary reports suggested the four tourists died on the spot while the cab driver was shifted to a hospital where he succumbed to the injuries. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to Binu, a close friend of the youngsters and the DYFI Chittur mandalam joint secretary, the group had started the 10-day trip on November 28. “All of them are neighbours and belong to the same family. They had saved their pocket money to fund the tour. We came to know about the incident from news reports, and have been trying to establish communication with the group,” Binu said. The team included Anil’s brother Sunil, Sudheesh’s brother Sujeev, Rahul’s brother Rajesh, Manoj, Balan, Shiju, Arun, Ajith, and Sreejesh. According to a communication received by the family, the condition of Manoj and Rajesh is reported to be critical. While Anil was a contract labourer, Sudheesh used to undertake civil works. Vignesh was a daily wager and Rahul worked with the Federal Bank. All of them were active youngsters in the region and took the trip by planning it on their own, Binu added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp