Home States Kerala

SFI march to Kerala Raj Bhavan to protest 'saffronisation' of higher education sector turns violent 

The Governor had recently rejected the Kerala University's recommendations while choosing his nominees to the varsity senate. The SFI alleged that most of the nominees were pro-right wing.

Published: 06th December 2023 03:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

Police preventing SFI workers from entering the Raj Bhavan during the march taken out by the student outfit to protest 'saffronisation' of higher education sector.(Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM:  A march taken out by Students Federation of India (SFI) workers to the Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram on Wednesday, to protest against the alleged attempts by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to ‘saffronise’ the higher education sector in the state, turned violent. 

A female SFI activist being overpowered by the
police following the student organisation’s protest
march to Raj Bhavan on Wednesday against the
governor’s alleged bid to saffronise campuses |
Vincent Pulickal

Police used water canons to disperse the students who tried to scale the barricades erected on the road leading to the Raj Bhavan. A few SFI workers managed to jump over the barricades and reach close to the main gate of the Governor’s official residence.

However, the agitating students were prevented from entering the Raj Bhavan premises by the police. The SFI workers then sat on the road and raised slogans against Arif. 

The Governor, who was not at the Raj Bhavan during the protest, entered the premises through another gate. The SFI workers were later arrested and removed by the police. 

The Governor had recently rejected the Kerala University’s recommendations while choosing his nominees to the varsity senate.

The SFI alleged that most of the nominees were pro-right wing people and alleged it was an attempt by the Governor to ‘saffronise’ the state’s higher education sector.

SFI activists were taken to the Police van after the SFI activists led a protest march to Raj Bhavan against the saffronisation of campuses. (Photo  | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
saffronisation SFI Kerala Raj Bhavan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp