Demand of huge dowry alleged as reason behind medico’s suicide in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The family of Shahana, the 27-year-old post-graduate medical student who was found dead in her apartment in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday night, has alleged a dowry demand from her suitor as the reason behind her suicide. Subsequently, the Medical College police have registered a case against the person in question for abetting the suicide of Shahana, a student of Government Medical College, Thiruvananthapuram.

The man, who is also a PG student at the same institute, allegedly demanded 150 sovereigns of gold, a luxury car, and a large parcel of land as dowry. The demand was presented by his parents before Shahana’s family. However, sources said her relatives replied they could not afford such a huge demand. Following this, the suitor cut ties with Shahana. Heartbroken, she took the extreme step, her family alleged.

The police had initially registered a case for unnatural death. But after recording the statements of Shahana’s relatives, they altered the IPC sections and booked a case against the doctor, who is doing PG in orthopaedics, for abetting suicide and seeking dowry.

The cops have recovered Dr Shahana’s suicide note from her room in which she lamented that “everyone wants money and money matters the most”.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Veena George has asked the director of the women and child development department to conduct a probe into Shahana’s death. Women’s Commission chairperson P Sathidevi termed the death “painful”. She said girls should muster the courage to speak out against such practices. The State Minorities Commission, meanwhile, has registered a case suo motu. The Commission directed the city police commissioner, district collector and the director of medical education to file a report directly with it during a sitting on December 14.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

