Home States Kerala

George Alencherry retires from the post of Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church

The announcement was made by Mar Alencherry at a news conference held at St Thomas Mount, the headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church in Kakkanad.

Published: 07th December 2023 05:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th December 2023 06:27 PM   |  A+A-

Cardinal George Alencherry (L) , Mar Sebastian Vaniyapurackal.

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Cardinal George Alencherry has stepped down as Major Archbishop of Syro Malabar Church, ending a months-long row between a section of the priests of the Ernakulam Angamaly Archdiocese and the Cardinal.

Archbishop Andrews Thazhath, the apostolic administrator of Ernakulam archdiocese under Syro-Malabar Catholic Church, has also stepped down from the post.

The announcement was made by Mar Alencherry at a news conference held at St Thomas Mount, the headquarters of the Syro Malabar Church in Kakkanad. "I am voluntarily stepping down from the post," he said.

Former Melbourne Bishop Bosco Puthur will be taking charge as administrator of Ernakulam Angamaly archdiocese, in place of Thazhath.

While Mar Alencherry will continue as Cardinal, curia bishop Sebastian Vaniyapurakkal will be holding the charge as the head of the Syro Malabar Church.

Mar Alencherry was the first elected Major Archbishop of the Syro Malabar Church in 2011. He was elevated to Cardinal in 2012.
 

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Syro-Malabar George Alencherry Church

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp