CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran passes away at private hospital in Kochi

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi where he was undergoing treatment for some time. The 73-year-old three-time party state secretary from 2015, has been part of the party's national executive since 2012. He was serving as the CPI central secretariat member.

More than a Left leader, Kanam was an accomplished trade unionist, who always stood for the workers' rights. An outspoken leader, the CPI state secretary always remained as the corrective force on the Left front, especially during the first Pinarayi government.

A former MLA from Vazhoor constituency, Kanam stayed away from electoral politics for some time. In 1982 and 1987, Kanam was elected to the assembly from Vazhoor constituency by defeating MK Joseph and PC Thomas. Later he unsuccessfully contested in 1991, 1996 and 2006 elections.

Born in 1950 at Koottickal in Kottayam, he began his political career at a young age and became the state secretary of All India Youth Front (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, at the young age of 23. Later became part of the CPI state leadership at the age of 28. Kanam was able to effectively lead the party during the time of factional fight in the CPI.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran passed away on Friday at a private hospital in Kochi where he was undergoing treatment for some time. The 73-year-old three-time party state secretary from 2015, has been part of the party's national executive since 2012. He was serving as the CPI central secretariat member. More than a Left leader, Kanam was an accomplished trade unionist, who always stood for the workers' rights. An outspoken leader, the CPI state secretary always remained as the corrective force on the Left front, especially during the first Pinarayi government. A former MLA from Vazhoor constituency, Kanam stayed away from electoral politics for some time. In 1982 and 1987, Kanam was elected to the assembly from Vazhoor constituency by defeating MK Joseph and PC Thomas. Later he unsuccessfully contested in 1991, 1996 and 2006 elections.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Born in 1950 at Koottickal in Kottayam, he began his political career at a young age and became the state secretary of All India Youth Front (AIYF), the youth wing of the CPI, at the young age of 23. Later became part of the CPI state leadership at the age of 28. Kanam was able to effectively lead the party during the time of factional fight in the CPI. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp