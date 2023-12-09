Home States Kerala

Insta influencer dies by suicide after uploading obituary

Before taking the extreme step, the Kerala man put up an Instagram post with his photo and a caption 'RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2023'

Published: 09th December 2023

By PTI

KOCHI: A 28-year-old man from nearby Aluva died by suicide after putting up an obituary post for himself on his Instagram page, police said.

Ajmal Shereef was found hanging inside a room at his house at around 6.30 PM on Friday, they said.

The Instagram page of Ajmal has over 14k followers. Before taking the extreme step, Ajmal had put up an Instagram post with his photo and a caption 'RIP Ajmal Shereef 1995-2023', police said.

"The family said he was a bit depressed as he could not secure a good job," police said.

The postmortem was conducted, and the body was handed over to the relatives.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Roshini helpline- 8142020033 or 8142020044 (11am to 9pm)

