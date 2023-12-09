Home States Kerala

Kerala ministers wind up Nava Kerala Sadas events, rush to pay tributes to Kanam Rajendran

Hospital sources revealed that he was admitted on October 25 with severe diabetes and cardiac ailments.

Pinarayi Vijayan

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan along with cabinet ministers consoling Kanam Rajendran’s son Sandeep after paying tributes in Kochi on Friday | A Sanesh

By Anna Jose
Express News Service

KOCHI: The ministers of the LDF government were busy with the Nava Kerala Sadas programmes of the Kalamassery constituency when the news of CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran’s demise broke on Friday. Notwithstanding the tight schedule, the ministers promptly concluded their activities at all four venues in the constituency and rushed to Amrita Hospital, where Kanam had breathed his last.

Kanam’s passing was confirmed by 5.30 pm. He had been undergoing diabetes treatment. Hospital sources revealed that he was admitted on October 25 with severe diabetes and cardiac ailments. On Friday morning, he was shifted to the critical care unit after a cardiac arrest, according to the hospital spokesperson.

Agriculture Minister P Prasad, of the CPI, broke down as he paid the last respects to his beloved leader. Revenue  Minister K Rajan expressed his party’s profound loss, stating, “The impact of his demise on the CPI and the LDF is immense. He was an irreplaceable figure in Kerala politics and the LDF. We are saddened by the loss of our leader, who actively contributed to politics for over 40 years and guided us.”

The other CPI ministers, Animal Husbandry Minister J Chinchu Rani and Civil Supplies Minister G R Anil joined their cabinet colleagues in paying homage to Kanam at the hospital. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan consoled Kanam’s son, Sandeep, after paying his last respects.

Several other political figures — including MPs Hibi Eden, M Arif and Binoy Viswom, MLAs T J Vinod, Uma Thomas and Anwar Sadath and CMP general secretary C P John — visited the hospital to pay their respects to Kanam.

Nava Kerala Sadas CPI Kanam Rajendran Kalamassery constituency

