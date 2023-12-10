Medico in Kerala who jumped from 4th floor of hostel dies

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Adithi Benny, a third-year MBBS student of Gokulam Medical College, Venjaramoodu in Thiruvananthapuram, died on Friday of critical injuries she had suffered after having jumped from the fourth floor of the college hostel last Saturday.

The 22-year-old had been in ICU at Gokulam Medical College Hospital. She is the daughter of Benny Mathew, a real estate businessman, and Philomina of Karuvelil House, Udayamperoor, in Ernakulam. A 2020 batch medical student, Adithi used to stay at the college hostel but a few months ago she moved to a rented house.

Dr P V Benny, HoD of community medicine at college, told TNIE that her parents had moved in with her. “Adithi was on medication for depression. She had come to the hostel to take her belongings. Her mother was waiting in the hall when she took the extreme step,” he said.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

