Parasuram Express to get two more bogies from March

KOZHIKODE: The Palakkad railway division manager has promised to take measures to alleviate the travel woes of train passengers in the Malabar region. In a meeting with Vadakara MLA K K Rema, Palakkad railway division manager Arun Kumar Chaturvedi promised to allot two more general compartments to Parasuram Express from March 2024.

Parasuram Express which runs from Mangaluru Central to Nagercoil Junction is one of the busiest trains running in Kerala. As the 16649 Parasuram Express departs from Kannur at 7.10 am and reaches Kozhikode at 8.40 am, most of the office employees and students from Kannur and Vadakara depend on the train to reach Kozhikode on time.

Arun Kumar informed the MLA that the railways have started the work to extend the platform at Nagercoil station and it will be completed within two months. “Currently there are 22 bogies in Parasuram Express. The division manager has assured me to allot two more bogies by March 2024 after the completion of extension works at Nagercoil station,” said Rema.

Rema also brought to the notice of the railway authorities the incident in which students travelling on Parasuram Express fainted while the train was halted for the Vande Bharat Express train to pass through.

