3.5L complaints and counting, Nava Kerala Sadas getting good response

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Three weeks into Nava Kerala Sadas, the state government has so far received close to 3.5 lakh complaints from seven northern districts and 10 constituencies of Ernakulam district. While Malappuram reported the highest number of complaints (80,885), Kasaragod (14,232) recorded the lowest.

Going by the numbers, the public outreach programme led by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, with his entire cabinet in tow, has been garnering a good response from the people. A slew of complaints have been filed on a variety of issues.

Among constituencies, the most number of complaints came from Congress working president T Siddique’s constituency -- Kalpetta (7,877) in Wayanad district. The least came from INL leader and Ports Minister Ahmed Devarkovil’s Kozhikode South constituency (1,517).

Curiously, the response was not too good at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s constituency, Dharmadam, which received 2,849 complaints.

Manjeswaram in Kasaragod too evoked a weak response (1,908) while three constituencies in north Kerala -- Kondotty (7,259), Vandoor (7,188) and Malampuzha (7,067) -- recorded good responses.

Contrary to the mass contact programme organised by former chief minister Oommen Chandy, the complaints received as part of Nava Kerala Sadas are sent to the offices concerned for immediate action.

The government has directed all officials to ensure that complaints pertaining to district-level issues be resolved within four weeks while those related to state issues be addressed within 45 days.

