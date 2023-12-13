Home States Kerala

Actor Devan made Kerala BJP vice president

Devan, known for his villain and character roles, has been a prominent face in Malayalam cinema for many decades.

Published: 13th December 2023 05:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th December 2023 08:40 AM

Actor Devan has been appointed as the state vice president of the BJP. (Photo | Twitter/@surendranbjp)

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Noted film actor Devan has been appointed as the state vice president of the BJP. Party state president K Surendran nominated Devan to the post on Wednesday. 

The decision comes ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Devan who had formed the Kerala People's Party in 2004, had merged his party with the BJP in 2021. 

Speaking to TNIE, Devan said he had decided to merge his party with the BJP as he admired the principles of the saffron party.

"It's not a decision in the wake of the Lok Sabha election. I've been working with the BJP since 2021 after my party merged with that BJP in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Now the attempt will be to further strengthen the party in Kerala," he said. 

Devan Kerala BJP

