Catholic, Jacobite churches prepare pastoral services guidelines for institutions

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The representatives of the Catholic and Jacobite churches have come together to prepare a set of guidelines to provide the pastoral services necessary to the faithful in the higher educational institutions and hospitals functioning under the two churches. The guidelines were prepared at the 24th session of the Commission for Theological Dialogue between the two churches held at the Mulanthuruthy Jacobite Theological Seminary.

According to Kuriakose Mar Theophilose, the media cell chairman of the Jacobite Church, the purpose of the guidelines is to ensure that students and patients belonging to both churches receive sacramental and pastoral care at their respective faith-based institutions.

“It is to ensure that in case of emergency, these things are available from the other congregation without hindrance. It would ensure that important sacraments like Holy Mass, confession and anointing of the Holy Mooron for patients are made available without any hindrance,” he said.

The commission has decided to study the changes that have taken place in Christian families, and their church life, because of the influence of social media and technology. The gradual migration of students and youngsters from both the churches to foreign countries and the changes that has caused in the family, church and society will also be studied.

