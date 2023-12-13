Proposal to permit multi-cropping on entire plantation land on cards in Kerala  

Manoj Viswanathan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Asserting that the government would lend a helping hand to the plantation sector to tide over the crisis, Industries Minister P Rajeeve said it is considering a policy change to remove the 5% cap and allow 100% multi-cropping in plantations.

“We have roped in IIM Kozhikode to hold discussions with all stakeholders and prepare a report for the revival of the plantation sector. We are considering a policy change that will allow plantations to go for multi-cropping which will help them cultivate fruit-bearing trees. The proposal is to allow multi-cropping in the entire land instead of the current 5% land. We will soon hold a meeting of all stakeholders to discuss the proposal,” Rajeeve told TNIE.

“Further, they can adopt value addition projects. Another proposal is to allow plantation tourism. We will conduct a Plantation Expo in Kochi in January to help the plantations in brand development. The plantation directorate has become functional and the inauguration will be held in January,” he said.

“We are initiating steps to make the plantation sector profit-making in the next 25 years,” said industries director S Harikishore. “The study initiated by IIM Kozhikode will propose steps to go for value addition and make Kerala plantations reach out to the global market. The IIM team is expected to submit the report by May 2024. We will allow plantations to grow fruit-bearing trees like rambutan, mangosteen and avocado which have global demand. The small plantations will be given relaxations in land use to facilitate tourism. We will also provide subsidies to modernise factories and to establish value-addition units, “ he added.

“The government has plans to conduct a high-level meeting to address the issues raised by plantations. We will bring in some revolutionary changes based on the recommendations of the IIM Kozhikode study,” said Industries Additional Director K S Kripakumar.

Planters are demanding permission to cultivate more fruits and to take up value addition projects to improve income. A few years back, Tropicana had approached the Kerala planters for a supply of oranges for their fruit extract project. However, the plantations could not ensure the quantity demanded by the company.

The planters have been pleading with the government to bring relevant changes in the Land Reforms Act to enable agro-based economic activities. “The plantations have the advantage of pollution-free, serene atmosphere and pleasant weather. If the government permits the plantations to set aside a maximum of 50 acres for plantation tourism, it will help to improve income, create more job opportunities and bring more revenue to the state,” said APK chairman Prince Thomas George.

The government made a budget proposal last year to allow plantations to use 10% of land holdings for multi-cropping and plantation tourism. However, the planters demand permission to set aside 30% of the land holdings for alternate crop cultivation, agro-forestry, renewable energy generation and plantation tourism. This will generate more employment opportunities and bring more revenue to the state. (Concluded)

