Former Kerala minister and Congress leader K P Viswanathan passes away at 83

THRISSUR: Former Kerala minister and veteran Congress leader K P Viswanathan passed away on Friday. He was 83.

A six-time MLA from Kunnamkulam and Kodakara constituencies in Thrissur district, Viswanathan also served as forest minister under the Congress-led United Democratic Front in two terms, from 1991 to 94, and 2004 to 2005.

He contested the Kerala legislature for the first time in 1970 from Kunnakulam but he did not succeed. Viswanathan tasted success in 1977 and 1980. However, he again was defeated in 1982. He changed the constituency to Kodakara in 1987. The move proved successful as he never tasted defeat in four outings till 2001.

He was the forest minister in the K Karunakaran cabinet from 1991 to 1994 and under Oommen Chandy from 2004 to 2005. However, in both the times he had to quit before completing his term.

Viswanathan completed his studies at the Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, and the Government Law College, Ernakulam. He is survived by his wife Lalitha, and sons Sanjith and Ranjith.

