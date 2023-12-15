Home States Kerala

KSRTC joins hands with redBus to upgrade online booking system

redBus has integrated with KSRTC’s latest application programming interface, and accepts bookings for its bus services. 

Published: 15th December 2023 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th December 2023 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC Buses. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

KSRTC Buses. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Online bus booking portal redBus.in has officially entered into a partnership with state-owned KSRTC. This collaboration aims to provide travellers seeking to travel on KSRTC buses with an upgraded and expedited bus booking system. 

The services will cover routes within Kerala and extend to neighbouring states such as Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, a KSRTC spokesperson said, and added that this will encourage more people to adopt digital transactions.

redBus has integrated with KSRTC’s latest application programming interface, and accepts bookings for its bus services. 

“In particular, the move will support travellers returning from holidays and those planning Christmas and New Year trips. KSRTC runs around 6,000 bus services per day and 800+ bus services are now available for online booking on redBus,” said the spokesperson. 

Manoj Agarwala, chief business officer, redBus said, “Our data-driven approach allows us to work closely with the corporation, analysing travel patterns and implementing solutions to meet the increased demand. We are expecting a surge in bookings on the redBus platform for travel to and within the state ahead of Christmas and New Year.”

Currently, KSRTC has 800+ buses that allow online booking and sells around 40,000 tickets online a day on its website.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KSRTC redBus online booking system

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp