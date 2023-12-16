‘Darling kerala’ fest ends on a havana high

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the final credits rolled at the 28th International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK) in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday, a grand ceremony celebrated international filmmaking brilliance and bestowed accolades upon noteworthy creators.

Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi’s Evil Does Not Exist, which depicted the challenges faced by villages caught in the throes of industrialisation, was honoured with the Golden Crow Pheasant Award (Suvarna Chakoram) for Best Film.

The Rajatha Chakoram (Silver Crow Pheasant) and Best Asian Cinema award (Netpac) for best director went to Shokir Kholikov for the film Sunday (Uzbekistan). Aattam, directed by Anand Ekarshi, secured the Netpac award for Best Malayalam Film. Shokir received `4 lakh and a certificate.

The Best Film award, including a Rs 20 lakh purse and certificate, was presented by Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and filmmaker Ranjith. Fazil Razak bagged the Silver Crow Pheasant Award for Best Debut Director for Thadavu which also won the audience poll award.

Veteran Malayalam filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan presented the Lifetime Achievement Award to renowned Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi, whose nomination had raised eyebrows because of his anti-communist views.

Actor Prakash Raj checks time during the valedictory function of IFFK 2023 at Nishagandhi Auditorium on Friday. Kerala Chalachithra Academy chairman Ranjith and Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi are also seen | Vincent Pulickal

Ranjith gets booed again

Kerala State Chalachitra Academy chairman and filmmaker Ranjith faced loud boos during the IFFK closing ceremony at the Nishagandhi auditorium, reminding the audience of similar scenes from the last edition. Ranjith, however, ignored the hubbub this year. Going ahead, however, Ranjith received applause for honouring everyone involved in making IFFK a success, especially the permanent and temporary staff of the Chalachitra Academy.

‘Darling Kerala’

Chief guest Prakash Raj started off his speech by addressing “Darling Kerala”. He went on to stress that the Indian democracy was made up of diverse opinions and interpretations. Commending the state, he said, “God’s own country, Kerala, keeps God away from politics.” Prakash added that he was proud of the state government, and lauded IFFK for bringing the various possibilities of world cinema to the youth.

Malayalam cinema heads to Cuba

Special guest Alejandro Simancas Marin, Cuba’s ambassador to India, said independent thinking could be developed only through culture and education. He promised to take Malayalam cinema to Cuba, adding that his dream was to host a delegation from Kerala at next year’s Havana Film Festival.

AWARDS

Audience Poll Award - Thadavu directed by Fazil Razak

Best Film in the International Competition category (Fipresci award) - Prison in the Andes directed by Felipe Carmona (Chile)

FFSI K R Mohanan Award for Best Debut Director (India) - Uttam Kamati for film Kherwal

Best Malayalam Film by Debut Director - Sruthi Saranaym for B 32 muthal 44 vare

Best sound design - All the Silence (Mikhuvel Fernandes and Mario Martin) - Mexico)

Rekindling memories of a spirited debate

T’Puram: During the 1998 Film Festival of Kerala, Left ideologue P Govinda Pillai engaged in a debate with Polish filmmaker Krzysztof Zanussi, countering his criticisms of the Communists. A quarter of a century later, Pillai’s children met Zanussi, who was here for the International Film Festival of Kerala, and reminisced about the intellectual exchange that took place between him and their father.

Parvathi Devi and M G Radhakrishnan met Zanussi during a masterclass programme at Hotel Horizon and shared their friendship. Senior journalist Radhakrishnan recalled the spirited debate between the duo, describing it as a challenge to report. He also said, “Kerala Chalachitra Academy invited us to have this wonderful opportunity. Zanussi told us that whenever he thinks of Kerala, he recalls the debate and my father. Zanussi also said he misses him in this gathering.”

During the meeting, they presented Zanussi with the English translation of ‘M Gramsci’s Thought', originally written by Pillai and E M S Namboodiripad, and translated by M G Radhakrishnan. He noted that during that period, publishing a Malayalam book that exposed the thoughts of the Left-wing theorist Gramsci was challenging.

TNIE journos shine bright

TNIE lensman Vincent Pulickal won the Best Photographer Award, and reporter Parvana K B received a jury’s special mention for Best Reporting in the print category.

