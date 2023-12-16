Home States Kerala

Patient who died at Kozhikode MCH tests positive for Covid

The 77-year-old patient tested positive after his death. The body was cremated following the Covid protocol on Saturday.

Published: 16th December 2023 08:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th December 2023 08:16 PM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An elderly person who died during treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday, tested positive for Covid on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Kaliyattu Parambathu Kumaran (77) a resident of the Kundukadavu ward of Kunnummal panchayat. 

Panchayat Vice President V Vijilesh said that Kumaran was being treated at home for more than a month due to age-related ailments. In the meantime, he was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital due to increased suffocation and wheezing. Later, he died at the hospital on Friday.

The patient tested positive for Covid during the test after his death. The body was cremated following the Covid protocol on Saturday.

Dr N Rajendran, Kozhikode DMO said, "We have received only the preliminary report about the Covid case of the deceased from the medical college. More details will be confirmed after a detailed inquiry."

The officials said that there is no need to worry as there are only a few persons who have come in contact with the deceased. The Covid test samples of the relatives who were accompanying the patient in the hospital have been collected.

In the context of the death due to Covid in Kunnummal grama panchayat, the panchayat authorities have asked the people of the area to be vigilant. Local residents are also advised to avoid visiting the home of the deceased.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
healthKozhikode Medical college hospital PandemicCOVID-19COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp