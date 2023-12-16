Patient who died at Kozhikode MCH tests positive for Covid

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: An elderly person who died during treatment at the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital on Friday, tested positive for Covid on Saturday. The deceased has been identified as Kaliyattu Parambathu Kumaran (77) a resident of the Kundukadavu ward of Kunnummal panchayat.

Panchayat Vice President V Vijilesh said that Kumaran was being treated at home for more than a month due to age-related ailments. In the meantime, he was shifted to the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital due to increased suffocation and wheezing. Later, he died at the hospital on Friday.

The patient tested positive for Covid during the test after his death. The body was cremated following the Covid protocol on Saturday.

Dr N Rajendran, Kozhikode DMO said, "We have received only the preliminary report about the Covid case of the deceased from the medical college. More details will be confirmed after a detailed inquiry."

The officials said that there is no need to worry as there are only a few persons who have come in contact with the deceased. The Covid test samples of the relatives who were accompanying the patient in the hospital have been collected.

In the context of the death due to Covid in Kunnummal grama panchayat, the panchayat authorities have asked the people of the area to be vigilant. Local residents are also advised to avoid visiting the home of the deceased.

