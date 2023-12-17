Kerala reports two more Covid deaths

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE/KANNUR: Two elderly persons who died on Friday while under treatment at hospitals in Kozhikode and Kannur have tested positive for Covid. Kaliyattu Parambathu Kumaran, 77, of Kundukadavu in Kunnummal panchayat, died at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital while Moyiloth Palakkandi Abdulla, 83, of Panur, died at a private hospital in Kannur. Kumaran was confirmed to have contracted Covid on Saturday, while Abdulla’s test result had returned positive on Friday. The funerals were held at their respective places following Covid protocol.

Kumaran was under home treatment for more than a month because of age-related ailments and was shifted to the MCH following increased breathlessness and wheezing on Thursday,. Abdulla was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday with fever and cough. The health officials said there was no cause for worry as only a few persons had come in contact with the deceased. Test samples have been collected from the relatives who were with him at the hospital. Kunnummal panchayat authorities have called for heightened vigil, asking local residents to avoid visiting the home of the deceased.So far, the state has reported a total of five Covid deaths. On Saturday, 298 fresh Covid cases were reported, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 1,324, according to health department data.

Measures to curb spread

The health department has put in place preventive measures to curb the spread of Covid in Panur. The decision was made after an emergency meeting held in the presence of Kuthooparamba MLA K P Mohanan. People have been asked to maintain social distancing and avoid unnecessary hospital visits. “Those who have Covid symptoms should remain in isolation and those who have tested positive should be quarantined. The use of mask and sanitiser needs to be made compulsory again to prevent the spread,” said Dr I K Anil Kumar, Koothuparamba Taluk Hospital medical officer.

