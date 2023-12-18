Home States Kerala

CM Pinrayi Vijayan accuses guv Arif of trying to destroy peace in state

When a democratic protest turns violent, the police have to intervene. Getting down from the car and moving towards protesters is a provocation, the CM said. 

Published: 18th December 2023 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 08:41 AM

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

Kerala Governor Arif Muhammad Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan

By Express News Service

PTHITTA: Lashing out at Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday accused him of trying to destroy peace in the state through his provocative statements and actions.

“He (Khan) has reached such a state that he is saying whatever comes to his mind, quite often forgetting that he is the governor of Kerala... He tries to create the maximum possible provocation on every issue,” Pinarayi said addressing reporters.

Khan simply approved the names in the list given by the RSS for appointments in universities, he alleged, adding it was only natural that this action invited protests from students.  “He is a former Union minister, a person with experience.

He had closely worked with the people. How can someone like him term protesters as criminals? Being a public figure, it’s quite natural that you will see people waving black flags at you. Dissent is part of democracy. We never called the people waving black flags at us goons,” the CM said.

When a democratic protest turns violent, the police have to intervene. Getting down from the car and moving towards protesters is a provocation, he added.

