Home States Kerala

Congress slams CM Pinarayi Vijayan as Kerala turns into India's 'Covid capital'

On Sunday, Kerala recorded 111 fresh cases out of the 122 in the country. More importantly, one Covid death was also reported on Sunday in the state.

Published: 18th December 2023 05:49 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th December 2023 05:49 PM   |  A+A-

CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan (File photo | EPS)

By IANS

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Amid a spurt in active Covid-19 cases in Kerala, Congress slammed Pinarayi Vijayan government, and said that it is busy with the statewide yatra and not doing anything.

According to the figures released by the Centre on Sunday, of the total 1,828 active cases in the country, 1,634 cases are now in Kerala.

On Sunday, Kerala recorded 111 fresh cases out of the 122 in the country. More importantly, one Covid death was also reported on Sunday in the state.

Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan told the media that the Vijayan government appears least concerned of this Covid spread.

“With 89 per cent of the country's active Covid cases in Kerala, the Vijayan government is on a statewide trip and it appears till it gets over (December 23), the state government will not do anything, leaving people in dire straits. By now, four Covid deaths have also been reported and Vijayan government has to intervene at the earliest,” said Satheesan.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid-19 congress Kerala Pinarayi Vijayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp