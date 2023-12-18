Kerala CM hints at state approaching Centre against Governor

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Governor has now stooped to such low levels that he seems to be blabbering just about anything and everything, alleged Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He indicated that the state is likely to approach the Union government to appraise the latter about the unusual approach taken by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan. The state will have to raise this issue about the Governor in writing before the Centre, Pinarayi hinted.

Addressing the media in his daily briefing as part of the Nava Kerala Sadas at Kottarakkara on Monday, the chief minister was highly critical of the Governor. Terming the Governor's challenge to SFI activists coupled with his provocative remarks like 'Bloody Kannur' as unusual, Pinarayi said the Centre should review the governor's actions. The state is hence mulling over requisite measures to address the same, he added.

"Arif Mohammed Khan has been making such statements for the benefit of his RSS cohorts. He has been deliberately trying to provoke. The Centre should verify his actions," said the CM. He further indicated that the state government also has the option of approaching the President.

The governor nominated members to different universities just to appease the Sangh Parivar. "On what basis did the chancellor nominate certain names to the universities? His attempt to saffronise the universities met with stiff protests. Neither the SFI nor the DYFI tried to take law into their hands. On the other hand, the Congress party here is trying to support the BJP in the issue," he alleged.

