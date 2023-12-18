Home States Kerala

Man-eater tiger now kills cow in Wayanad

Pug marks found in the area confirmed that the cow was killed by the same tiger that killed a farmer earlier this month. 

By Express News Service

KALPETTA: The man-eater tiger has struck fear again after it attacked and killed a cow in Kalloorkunnu in Vakeri at 11 pm on Saturday. Pug marks found in the area confirmed that the cow was killed by the same tiger that killed a farmer earlier this month. 

The tiger, identified to be a 13-year-old male tiger (WWL 45) of the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, had attacked and killed Prajeesh, 36, a dairy farmer on December 9. Yet, it remains elusive. The tiger killed the cow of a resident Santhosh. The incident came to light when Santhosh and his family heard the noise of other cows and goats. 

He said that the tiger ran into the forest when the residents made a loud noise. The forest department has started setting up cages and camera traps in the area to capture the tiger. South Wayanad DFO informed that the decision was made to make a trap with the dead cow as prey.

A 100-member team under the leadership of North Zone Chief Conservator of Forests K S Deepa and South Wayanad divisional forest officer Shajna A have been on the lookout for the man-eating tiger in Vakeri. An all-party meeting also took place at Moodakolly on Saturday. However, the residents are living in fear since the tiger has neither been trapped nor killed yet. 

