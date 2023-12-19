Home States Kerala

ICTT elevates excellence with mega max cranes

The new facility will bolster the lift capacity and the ability to handle ultra-large container vessels.

Published: 19th December 2023

Containers being placed on the barge, which will operate from Vallarpadam ICTT to Kottayam

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Continuing the efforts to highlight Vallarpadam International Container Transshipment Terminal (ICTT) as the premier cargo gateway of South India, the DP World installed two state-of-the-art ship-to-shore mega max cranes on Monday. The cranes had arrived at ICTT on December 9. They are 51m tall under the spreader bar and 67m long. 

They can handle 25 container rows in one go. The commissioning of the two new quay cranes will help improve the terminal’s productivity. The new facility will bolster the lift capacity and the ability to handle ultra-large container vessels.

“The DP World is committed to continuously elevating operational excellence and customer service standards. The addition of the two mega max quay cranes, coupled with the recently acquired four e-RTGs, has strengthened ICTTs ability to efficiently move the cargo, enabling customers to transport their volumes safely, swiftly, and sustainably,” said D P World CEO, Praveen Thomas Joseph.

ICTT has direct service links to over 12 ports on both Indian coasts and various international destinations, including the Middle East, Far East, Europe, and the Mediterranean, making it one of the best-connected terminals in the south and east of India.

