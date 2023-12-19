Recession can wait, IIIT-Kottayam flooded with lucrative job offers

Abhilash Chandran By

KOTTAYAM: With the IT sector facing its slowest growth ever, reports indicate a recession. Amid the uncertainty looming over the sector, the Indian Institute of Information Technology in Kottayam (IIIT-Kottayam) has reasons to celebrate. The institute -- located in Pala -- has achieved exceptional placement records in the current academic year.

A total of 42 companies have visited the campus this year, extending an impressive 105 job offers to its students. The institute has recorded lucrative salary offers including four domestic offers exceeding Rs 40 lakh per annum and a highest international offer of Rs 23 lakhs per annum.

The average salary package offered stands at Rs 13.05 lakh per annum. Mathew C D, the assistant professor in charge of placements, said the campus placement is an ongoing process at IIIT-Kottayam, starting from July and extending until April of the following year.

“This year, Amazon offered a staggering Rs 45 lakh per annum to a student, followed by a Rs 42 lakh per annum offer from US-based Nvidia at its India unit. These are the highest offers in the domestic sector. In the international sector, Japan-based Human Resocia offered an annual salary of Rs 23 lakh to a student,” Mathew said.

Of the 152 students who have registered for placements this year, 85 have already been fortunate enough to receive job offers within the first six months. The authorities at IIIT are optimistic the remaining students will also secure job offers in the upcoming months, going by the previous year’s pattern where all 86 registered students received job offers. Last year, the highest domestic salary offered was an impressive Rs 58.93 lakh per annum, with the average salary package for the entire batch at Rs 14.32 lakh per annum.

These figures not only highlight the success and potential of the students at IIIT but also serve as a testament to the quality of education and training provided by the institution. “This is the outcome of IIIT-Kottayam’s dynamic and industry-oriented curriculum. A majority of our students engage in live projects, allowing them to gain practical experience.

Our curriculum is meticulously designed, taking into consideration the industry’s requirements. Additionally, our teaching faculty comprises highly qualified individuals who demonstrate a keen interest in staying updated with the latest technological advancements,” said IIIT-Kottayam registrar Radhakrishnan.

The institute was established in 2015 under the Union ministry of education and later declared as an ‘Institution of National Importance.’ The initial cost for infrastructure development was shared among the Union and state governments and industry partners like CIAL, Kochi, and Rolta Foundation, Mumbai.

The institute is situated on a sprawling 53-acre campus at Valavoor near Pala and offers undergraduate programmes in Computer Science, Electronics and Communication, Cyber Security, and AI & Data Science.

“We began with a modest enrolment of 30 students in 2015, and we have now grown to accommodate a total of 1,600 students. Our current undergraduate intake is 430 students per year. Additionally, we offer postgraduate programs tailored for working professionals,” said Radhakrishnan.

