SFI goes on with protest against Kerala Governor, waves black flag at him

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Students' Federation of India (SFI) continued with its protest against Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and waved black flags at him when he was returning from the Government Dental College on Tuesday morning.

The SFI members waved black flags at the governor's motorcade at Pattom Junction while he was returning from the Dental College.

The governor had gone for his personal treatment escorted by a strong posse of cops. The SFI had erected a black banner outside the Dental College campus criticizing the governor. Since the governor was on a personal visit, it was expected that the SFI wouldn't be holding any strong agitations.

The SFI reaction initially was in line with the police's expectation as the protestors did not attempt to wave black flags or block the governor's motorcade.

However, when he was returning, the protestors gathered near Pattom Junction and waved flags amid raising sloganeering against the governor. The police immediately rounded up the protestors and ensured that the motorcade went ahead without any disturbance.

