227 new Covid cases; health dept strengthens surveillance in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Given the rise in Covid cases in the state, the health department has decided to strengthen surveillance through the coordinated efforts of the directorates of health and medical education. The decision was made during a meeting of health department officials convened on Tuesday by Health Minister Veena George.

After discussions on the measures required to tackle the situation, it has also been decided to set aside a fixed number of beds in hospitals for Covid patients. Officials have been instructed to arrange more safety equipment and test kits though there is adequate stock, the minister said.

While there is a small increase in the number of Covid cases in the state, Veena said there is no need to worry. On the day, the state reported 227 new cases and 1,749 active cases. “Only those with symptoms of Covid are recommended to test for Covid. If tested positive, treatment should be ensured at the treating hospital itself. Special consideration should be given to the seriously ill, elderly and pregnant women,” Veena said.

Hospital staff and visitors — including those with serious illnesses and pregnant women --should wear proper masks, she said.

The minister has also directed officers to ensure oxygen beds, ICUs and ventilators in line with the existing plans. She said the health department had initiated containment measures when the number of cases showed an increase in November.

“Those with symptoms were instructed to undergo Covid tests and samples were sent for genetic sequencing. Moreover, Covid testing has been increased this month,” she said.

A vast majority of the active patients are at home with mild symptoms, the minister pointed out. “All but one of the deceased were over 65 years of age. They also had serious comorbidities such as heart disease, kidney disease, diabetes and cancer. The JN-1 omicron variant was confirmed in only one sample obtained, and the person has been cured,” she said.

The health department conducted a virtual mock drill to assess the infrastructure preparedness of hospitals, based on the directions of the ministry of health and family welfare. The drill was conducted in 1,192 government and private hospitals from December 13 to 16. The exercise revealed that 1,957 oxygen beds, 2,454 ICU beds and 937 ventilator ICU beds are available.

