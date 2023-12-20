Congress to intensify protests against Sadas, police highhandedness in Kerala

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The Congress state leadership has decided to up its ante against the police highhandedness in dealing with KSU and Youth Congress workers protesting against the Nava Kerala Sadas programme.

Following up on the announcement to stage protest marches to 564 police stations on Wednesday, the Congress has also decided to march to the DGP’s office on Saturday -- the day the Nava Kerala Sadas is scheduled to conclude.

Congress state president K Sudhakaran said 15 lakh party workers will participate in the DGP office march. Sudhakaran himself is slated to inaugurate the march. The decision to hold a protest march to the DGP’s office was taken in a virtual meet of party office-bearers following widespread complaints that KSU and YC activists were being mercilessly attacked by CPM activists and the CM’s gunmen,” Sudhakaran said.

Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan will be the chief guest at the DGP office march. CWC members Shashi Tharoor, Ramesh Chennithala and Kodikunnil Suresh, UDF convener M M Hassan, senior Congress MP K Muraleedharan, and office-bearers of AICC and feeder organisations are also expected to attend.

Prior to the DGP office march, the Congress state leadership will commemorate former chief minister K Karunakaran’s 13th death anniversary at Indira Bhavan.

On Wednesday, the marches to 564 police stations will see more than five lakh people, with participation from 1,500 Congress mandalam committees, protesting against the attacks by the police, CPM and the Chief Minister’s gunmen on the KSU-Youth Congress activists, Sudhakaran said. At least 1,000 activists are expected to participate from each mandalam.

