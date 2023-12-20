Pala bishop Joseph Kallarangattu calls for Rs 250/kg for rubber; says farmers crucial for govt treasury

By Express News Service

KOTTAYAM: Pala Bishop Mar Joseph Kallarangattu has urged the authorities to raise the natural rubber prices to Rs 250/kg and demanded a strong government intervention to assist the rubber growers, who have been struggling due to a prolonged slump in the prices of the agri-commodity.

The bishop was giving his inaugural address at the reception given to the 'Athijeevana Yathra', organized by Catholic Congress, the community organization of the Syro Malabar Catholic Community at Pala.

Bishop Kallarangattu also expressed his concerns over the challenges faced by farmers and urged the government to take immediate action. He emphasized the importance of treating farmers with respect and dignity, highlighting that neglecting farmers' needs could result in catastrophic consequences for the agricultural sector. Terming farmers as providers 'akin to fathers who offer their produce to their children at home', the bishop underscored the potential for overall destruction if their concerns are overlooked.

The bishop voiced apprehensions about the government's stance on issues such as alcohol and lotteries. He asserted that sustainable solutions, rather than relying solely on these revenue sources, are crucial for the progress of the government.

Dr. Immanuel Nidhiry, the Pala diocesan president, made the presidential address.

The Yathra captain Advocate Biju Parayannilam said the treasury could only be filled only when the government addresses agricultural concerns with respect.

The speakers also urged the government to provide for pensions and subsidies for farmers.

Rev. Dr. Philip Kaviyil, the global director of the Yathra, highlighted the need to address farmer suicides and wildlife attacks in Kerala, emphasizing the urgency of implementing decisions related to pensions and subsidies for the welfare of the farming community.

The Athijeevana Yathra (Pilgrimage for survival), which commenced on December 11 from Kasaragod, received a warm welcome in Palai. The Yathra will conclude on December 22 with a grand reception outside the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram.

