Mayhem spills over into 2nd day as police break up KSU protest march

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: For the second consecutive day, the streets of the state capital resembled a battlefield as cops broke up a Kerala Students Union (KSU) protest march to the state police headquarters in Vazhuthacaud.

The demonstration was called to oppose the force’s action against KSU and Youth Congress (YC) workers agitating against the Nava Kerala Sadas. KSU state president Aloshious Xavier fractured his right hand in the police lathi-charge. Congress state president K Sudhakaran said the police manhunt has set the stage for a befitting reply.

Policemen take a KSU worker to the van during the DGP office march taken out against police atrocities on its activists during the Nava Kerala Sadas

A day after the YC march to the Secretariat turned violent, it was the KSU’s turn to be at the receiving end of law enforcement. During the course of the march from Indira Bhavan on Thursday afternoon, KSU activists damaged posters and banners of Nava Kerala Sadas that had been put up at vantage points on the Vellayambalam-Vazhuthacaud stretch. Activists had gathered in large numbers but they were blockaded in front of Manaveeyam Veedhi, near Althara temple. The force took to water cannons to prevent protesters from jumping the barricades. Agitators allegedly hurled chilli powder, which further provoked officers. Several KSU activists, including vice president Ann Sebastian, were injured.

After protesters, including Aloshious, were felled by water cannons, they were individually targeted and forcibly apprehended. Aloshious was injured in the commotion. Museum police have sent six of his colleagues to the Nandavanam AR camp to have them remanded, he told TNIE. “Seven of us have been admitted to the General Hospital. As doctors have confirmed the fracture to my right hand, I will be moved to a private hospital in the Fort area,” said Aloshious.

Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan who inaugurated the protest was also injured. He alleged that police cornered activists before beating them up. “The police treated us like goondas. It’s a quotation gang that is protecting the chief minister. Those officers working for the CPM should shed their uniforms and reveal themselves. Can the CM take a cue from the governor and walk the streets without police security?” the Muvattupuzha MLA asked.

A KSU activist who got injured in the police lathi-charge during the protest march taken out to the DGP office in Thiruvananthapuram

Sudhakaran said students were dragged along the streets and badly roughed up. Taking a dig at the CM and the SFI, he alleged that SFI activists who brutalise their detractors are branded as leaders of tomorrow while peaceful KSU workers are treated inhumanely. Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala said the police action was deliberate. He termed it “brutal escapism”, to quote the CM.

House of YC activist attacked at Attingal

The house of a Youth Congress worker, who took part in the black flag protest against the chief minister, was attacked at Attingal around 9 pm on Thursday. It was the house of Suhail at Nagaroor near Alamkode Higher Secondary School, Attingal, that was attacked by unidentified miscreants.J Ajayan, sub-inspector, Nagaroor police station told TNIE that the police had already given protection to Suhail’s house following the protest against the chief minister.

UDF justifying communal forces, says CM

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Thursday that communal forces were trying to plug the progress made in the state’s higher education sector and the UDF is justifying their acts. The CM also targeted the UDF, claiming they have a calculated approach to create provocation in society and said, “Its details are yet to come out.” Reacting to a question, the CM once again justified the attack on Youth Congress protestors by the DYFI members and maintained that it was a life-saving act.

Police firing water cannons at KSU workers who took out a protest march to the state police headquarters on Thursday.

