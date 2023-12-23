Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan defends police case against journalists

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has defended the police action taken against journalists in the state.

Talking to reporters on the penultimate day of NavaKerala Sadas, Pinarayi maintained that conspiracy is a conspiracy and the Police have filed cases as they have proof of journalists engaging in conspiracy.

Pinarayi raised his voice when a woman television journalist repeatedly maintained that journalists are merely doing their duties.

Pinarayi began his last press meet by conveying Christmas greetings to the media fraternity following the culmination of his 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas, recalling the development activities his LDF government is undertaking.

While replying to a question on whether Pinarayi endorses the conspiracy theory against the journalist who has been slapped with a case, he retorted, “I have faith in the Police as they must have taken the case following evidence. If not, you (the journalist) can come out with evidence to prove that they have gone wrong. Don't think that you can scare me by raising your voice".

The Police had charged cases against journalists who reported the Mahila Morcha protest which saw women activists entering the official residence of DGP at DPI Junction, Thiruvananthapuram and also against those journalists who covered the incident of shoe throwing at NavaKerala Sadas bus a Kuruppampady.

At the press meeting, only 11 ministers from the LDF cabinet had attended amid a huge posse of policemen in uniform and plain clothes. Pinarayi’s grandson Ishaan was seen engaged in mingling with his security next to the press meet podium.

