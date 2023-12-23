Kerala govt files appeal in Vandiperiyar case

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government on Friday approached the Kerala High Court against the order of Special Court, Kattappana, acquitting Arjun in a case related to the rape and murder of a six-year-old girl at Vandiperiyar in Idukki.

According to the state government, the special court failed to give any weight to the trustworthy evidence given by eight witnesses and the circumstances narrated by them. They had clearly stated that it was the accused alone who had access to the victim on June 30, 2021, from 2.50 m till her death at 3.40 pm. During the time, the accused committed rape and murder, said the appeal.

It also said that the special court went wrong in discarding the scientific evidence. The FSL report proves the offence committed by the accused. The special court went wrong in analysing the FSL report which specifically revealed that the hair of the accused was found on the bed sheet recovered from the scene of occurrence.

However, the court had discarded the evidence relying on the delay in sending the material objects before the court, which happened not because of any lapse in the probe but because of the procedural formalities incurred while changing the FIR into a case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code, it said.

Breather for couples seeking ART services

The High Court has allowed couples where the husband is 55-56 years old and the wife is aged below 50 to avail of Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART). Justice Devan Ramachandran issued the order on a batch of petitions by couples where the wives were below 50 years of age and the husbands were aged 55 or 56 years. Adv Akash S, who represented some of the petitioners, said the present law barred couples, where either partner had attained the statutory age limit, from availing ART.

However, it also allows women aged below 50 to avail of ART services. The HC observed: “ART services can be applied to a woman aged below 50 and a man below 55 years. The statute does not say both conditions should apply simultaneously.”

Ensure law and order in Calicut varsity: HC

The High Court on Friday directed the police to see to it that law and order is maintained at Calicut University and that there is no threat to the life of persons who were nominated to the university senate by the Chancellor. Justice Basant Balaji issued the order on a petition filed by Balan Pootheri, C Manoj, Aswin Raj P M, Hareesh A V, Afsal Saheer, Sneha C, Praveen Kumar A R and Anuraj A K seeking protection for their life.

Pre-arrest bail plea of ex-govt pleader dismissed

The Kerala High Court on Friday dismissed the anticipatory bail plea filed by former senior government pleader P G Manu in the case related to the alleged sexual assault of a female client in the guise of providing legal assistance for her. Rejecting the bail application, Justice Gopinath P said there are indications that the accused might have misused his official position to coerce her.

Dr Shahana death: HC grants bail to Dr Ruwise

The Kerala High Court has granted bail to Dr Ruwise, a post-graduate doctor accused of abetting the suicide of Dr Shahana in Thiruvananthapuram. He has been in judicial custody since December 12. Justice Gopinath P said the allegations against the petitioner are serious and there are clear allegations against him in the suicide note recovered from the apartment where Shahana was staying.

