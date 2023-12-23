Home States Kerala

Kerala Cops detain DYFI leader for attack on  jeep, activists free him by force

The official said stern action would be taken against those who attacked the vehicle.

Published: 23rd December 2023 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd December 2023 08:47 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  SFI-DYFI workers attacked a police jeep in Chalakudy on Friday, and later forcibly released a DYFI leader who was taken into custody in connection with the incident. 

The activists attacked the police vehicle while returning after celebrating SFI’s victory in the union election at Chalakudy ITI, said police officials.

DYFI block secretary Nidhin Pullen was taken into custody for vandalising the police jeep. However, SFI-DYFI activists, led by CPM workers, freed him using force while he was being taken to the police station. In the evening, the police took five DYFI workers into custody in connection with the violence. Nidhin is absconding, according to reports.

“On Thursday, the police had asked all political parties to remove their flags from the ITI campus following a clash between SFI and ABVP workers. However, SFI refused. Today, while returning after victory celebrations and demonstration, they attacked the jeep and destroyed the windscreen,” said a police official.

The official said stern action would be taken against those who attacked the vehicle. “There were around 100 people in the group which attacked the police jeep and initiated the violence. Several, including local CPM leaders, sustained injuries in the violence,” said the official.

The attack against the police comes a day after the DYFI activists barged into a police station in Thiruvananthapuram and beat up Youth Congress leaders and 15 under preventive custody.

