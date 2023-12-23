Sunni leader Faizy cautions against celebrating Xmas in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: Sunni Yuvajana Sangham (SYS) state secretary Abdul Hameed Faizy Ambalakkadavu has said that Muslims cannot celebrate Christmas and Samastha Kerala Jem-Iyyathul Ulama has clarified this stand on various occasions.

Faizy’s Facebook post on celebrating Christmas has come in the backdrop of IUMLstate president Panakkad Syed Sadiq Ali Shihab Thangal participating in the Christmas celebrations along with BJP state president K Surendran who shared the photographs on his Facebook wall.

In his post, Faizi said that a Muslim can never celebrate Christmas as the Quran categorically asserts that the belief that a son was born to God is a big lie. “How can Muslims who recite these lines celebrate Christmas, which sees Christ as the son of God,” he asked. The post didn’t mention the name of Sadiq Ali Thangal but it may be remembered that Thangal is the president of the SYS.

The post added that Islam teaches us to be tolerant and to establish good relationships with people of other faiths. “Islam teaches that if a goat is slaughtered in your house, the first share should be given to the neighbouring Jew,” Faizi said. However Islam does not allow one to participate in their celebrations, he said.

“It is wrong to take part in certain celebrations. Participating in certain other festivals would lead you out of Islam. This is clearly stated in the books on Islamic jurisprudence,” said the post. Faizi said that Samastha leaders Anakkara C Koyakutty Musaliyar and Cherusseri Zainudeen Musaliyar had made it clear during the controversy related to lighting the traditional lamp in 2015.

“Samastha vice-president and SYS state president Panakkad Syed Umar Ali Shihab Thangal took a stringent stand in 2003 when a Muslim minister visited the Sringeri Mutt and sported a tilak on his forehead,” he said.

Faizi added that practices like arranging Christmas trees, lighting Christmas stars, Santa Claus and cutting cake are slowly getting into the Muslim community and one should be cautious against such things.

