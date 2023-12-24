LDF meeting to decide on cabinet reshuffle on December 24

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: As the Nava Kerala Sadas came to an end, the LDF is gearing up for a cabinet reshuffle. The LDF state committee that will be held on Sunday will formally decide to induct two new ministers – K B Ganesh Kumar (Kerala Congress B) and Kadannapalli Ramachandran (Congress S) into the cabinet as per the decision taken at the time of formation of the second Pinarayi government.

Ministers Antony Raju (Kerala Congress D) and Ahamad Devarkovil (INL) will resign from the cabinet to make way for the new ministers.

Ganesh Kumar will be given charge of the transport department while Kadannapalli Ramachandran will handle port, museum and archaeology. Although Kerala Congress B had demanded the devaswom portfolio, the CPM leadership informed the party that no assurance could be given about the additional portfolio.

The LDF meeting will be held at 10.30 am at the AKG Centre. The date of swearing-in of the new ministers will also be decided. Governor Arif Muhammad Khan, who is out of the state, will return on December 28.

The LDF and the government are planning to conduct the swearing-in ceremony on December 29.

The governor has also cancelled all his programmes on December 29 and preparations are going on at Raj Bhavan for the swearing-in ceremony.

It is learned that after the LDF meeting, the government will formally inform the Raj Bhavan about the swearing-in ceremony and the chief secretary is likely to visit the governor in this regard.

It may be recalled that the CM and the governor had traded allegations and counter-allegations at each other recently.

The two leaders will be facing each other at the ceremony.

During Sunday’s meeting, the CM will brief Left leaders about the experience of the Nava Kerala Sadas. The government had earlier announced that the petitions received in the constituencies will be sorted out at the government level and decisions will be taken soon.

The LDF will take up the outreach programme for a detailed discussion. The CM will inform the LDF about the government’s move to send a letter to the President through the Prime Minister detailing the alleged unconstitutional activities of the governor.

The next level of protests against the Central government’s alleged neglect towards the state is also likely to come up for discussion.

However, the LDF meeting is scheduled to be short as the CM and LDF leaders will have to attend the Kanam Rajendran commemoration function to be held at Ayyankali Hall at 11am.

