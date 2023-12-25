Sathram-Pulmedu-Sabarimala forest route sees a record rush of pilgrims, daily tally nears 6k

Sajimon PS By

Express News Service

PATHANAMTHITTA: The 12-km-long traditional Sathram-Pulmedu-Sabarimala forest path under the Periyar Tiger Reserve (PTR) is witnessing a much higher rush of devotees than the last pilgrimage season, prompting the authorities concerned to set up more facilities along the route.

While the number of devotees taking this route to the hill shrine daily ranged from 600 to 800 around this time last season, this year, the rush is in the thousands. On Sunday, a whopping 5,798 devotees trekked through thick forests along the route. On Saturday, 5,328 pilgrims came to Sannidhanam through the path. The first time the number of devotees taking the route touched the 5,000 mark this season was December 16. Between then and Friday, the number ranged from 2,800 to 5,000.

PTR deputy director (West division) Harikrishnan K V told TNIE that 57,238 devotees reached Sannidhanam through the traditional trekking route in the 38 days of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season this year. Last season, 51,300 pilgrims took the route between November and January, he said.

Forest officials said the number of pilgrims taking the Sathram-Pulmedu route used to cross 1,000-mark only in January until last season. “Even on Makaravilakku day, the maximum number was 2,500. However, this time we are seeing a rush in December itself,” said an official.

Harikrishnan said they have taken every measure to ensure the safety of pilgrims reaching Sannidhanam through the Sathram-Pulmedu-Sabarimala forest route. “Owing to the rise in number of pilgrims, we are putting more medical units and other facilities for them in place. A medical unit will function at Zero Point of the route from Monday,” he said.

On the route, TNIE came across 49-year-old Ponnivalavan of Chennai. “I have been visiting Sabarimala for the past 15 years. I decided to trek the forest route following media reports about heavy rush between Pampa and Sannidhanam,” said Ponnivalavan, as he moved slowly along the route clutching a stick.

“The forest department has made good arrangements for pilgrims. The only problem is there are not many shops,” he said.

Karuppayya, a 67-year-old pilgrim from Thanjavur, said though he has been visiting the hill shrine for the past 46 years, he is taking the Sathram-Pulmedu route after 20 years. He too lauded the forest department for the facilities but highlighted the shortage of shops along the route. He termed the shortage serious as they were trekking with children. “It will be helpful if more temporary stalls selling fruits and drinking water function during the day,” he suggested.

Sankar R, a youth from Chennai who was travelling along the route with his friends for the first time, termed it a “different experience.” “The path route is suitable for young devotees. I feel the Pampa and Sannidhanam routes are better suited for the elderly as there are sufficient medical emergency centres in place there. The forest path is not easy for them. Moreover, all the devotees taking this route should complete the journey before evening,” he said.

Know more

Entry time for pilgrims at Sathram is 7 am to 2 pm. It takes pilgrims approximately three hours to reach Sabarimala from Sathram. The last group of pilgrims entering Sathram at 2 pm are accompanied by forest officials till Urakkuzhi thavalam (halt) near Sannidhanam. Using tokens, the police ensure that all the pilgrims who entered Sathram reached Urakkuzhi safely. A majority of the pilgrims taking the route come from Tamil Nadu and Kerala.

Facilities along the way

Seethakulam halt: Drinking water

Zero Point halt: Drinking water

Pulmedu halt: Emergency medical care, food stalls and drinking water

Kazhuthakuzhi halt: Drinking water

Urakkuzhi halt: Police checking, drinking water

