Sabarimala collection crosses 204 crore rupees, 18 crore less than last year's revenue

PATHANAMTHITTA: As the first phase of the 41-day-long Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season in Sabarimala temple is set to conclude on Wednesday, the income of the first 39 days (till December 25) at the hill shrine has reached Rs 204,30,76,704 (Rs 204.30 crore). However, the revenue recorded a drop of Rs 18 crore. The number of pilgrims who visited the temple in the first 39 days is higher than the previous year.

Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prasanth told reporters at Sabarimala that last year this time, the revenue was Rs 222,98,70,250 (Rs 222.98 crore). “So, there is a decrease of Rs 18,67,93, 546 this time. However, after counting the coins and adding the revenue from ‘Kuthaka Lelam’, the revenue will go up,” said Prasanth.

Of the total income collected this time, the revenue from ‘aravana’ was Rs 96.32 crore against Rs 103.97 crore during the same period last season. So, there is a decrease of Rs 7.64 crore in income from the ‘aravana’ sale this time.

The income from ‘appam’ stood at Rs 12.38 crore. Last time, it was Rs 13.29 crore). There is a decrease of Rs 90 lakh this time. The revenue from ‘kanikka’ is Rs 63.89 crore) and last time the revenue from offerings was Rs 70.10 crore. There is a drop of Rs 6.21 crore this time.

Prasanth said 31 lakh pilgrims visited the hill shrine this season. Last season, around 30 lakh devotees visited Sabarimala. In the previous year, 50 lakh devotees took part in the entire pilgrimage season. He said that they are expecting over 50 lakh pilgrims this time. For the last three days, over 1 lakh pilgrims visited the temple daily. He said that the TDB served free food to 7,25,049 pilgrims till December 25 and distributed over 1 crore biscuits to the devotees while they were waiting for darshan. He also said that more people will be appointed for the distribution of biscuits in the coming days.

“The police blocked vehicles in places like Erumeli when the number of heavy vehicles parked at Nilakkal went up. We have arranged parking facilities for 7,000 vehicles at Nilakkal and we have also deployed employees and agencies to utilize the maximum parking space there. At least 2,500 light motor vehicles can be parked at the Pampa Hilltop. The TDB has approached the High Court to get permission for it, “he said.

Mandalm-makaravilakki 1st pahse ends today

PATHANAMTHITTA: The first phase of the Mandalam-Makaravilakku pilgrimage season will conclude on Wednesday. The Mandala pooja will be performed between 10.30 am and 11.30 am and the temple will be closed at 11 pm. It will be opened for Makaravilakku at 5 pm on December 30. Makaravilakku will be held on January 15 and Makarasamkrama pooja will be held the same day at 2.46 am. The sreekovil will be opened at 5 pm. It will be followed by the receiving of ‘thiruvabharanam’, the sacred gold ornaments for the idol of the deity during the Makaravilakku ceremony. ‘Ezhunnellippu’ will be held on January 15, 16, 17, and 18, and ‘Ezhunnellippu’ to ‘Saramkuthi’ will be held on January 19. Devotees can have darshan till January 20.

