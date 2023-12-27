Home States Kerala

Statements of 17 recorded on case against actor Suresh Gopi for allegedly misbehaving with female reporter

As per the journalist's complaint, on October 27, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder while replying to her question about his candidature from Thrissur in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

Published: 27th December 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

Suresh_gopi

Actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi.

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE:  The Nadakkavu police have recorded the statements of 17 witnesses, including journalists, in connection with the case registered against actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist. They will file a chargesheet this week. 

As per the woman’s complaint, on October 27, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder while replying to her question about his candidature from Thrissur in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The 17 witnesses whose statements were recorded include the employees and security personnel of the private hotel where the alleged incident took place. 

The woman later lodged a complaint against him with the Kozhikode city police commissioner. The case was later transferred to Nadakkavu police who registered a case under Section 354A of IPC.

The police have already checked the visuals of the press meeting and recorded the statements of other journalists and witnesses who attended the briefing.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Satheedevi instructed police to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days. 

However, the police could not meet the deadline.  “The probe has reached the final stage. The chargesheet will be submitted this week,” said Nadakkavu SHO P K Jijeesh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Suresh gopi female journalist

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp