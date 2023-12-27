Statements of 17 recorded on case against actor Suresh Gopi for allegedly misbehaving with female reporter

By Express News Service

KOZHIKODE: The Nadakkavu police have recorded the statements of 17 witnesses, including journalists, in connection with the case registered against actor and BJP leader Suresh Gopi for allegedly misbehaving with a woman journalist. They will file a chargesheet this week.

As per the woman’s complaint, on October 27, Suresh Gopi placed his hand on her shoulder while replying to her question about his candidature from Thrissur in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The 17 witnesses whose statements were recorded include the employees and security personnel of the private hotel where the alleged incident took place.

The woman later lodged a complaint against him with the Kozhikode city police commissioner. The case was later transferred to Nadakkavu police who registered a case under Section 354A of IPC.

The police have already checked the visuals of the press meeting and recorded the statements of other journalists and witnesses who attended the briefing.

Kerala Women’s Commission chairperson P Satheedevi instructed police to investigate the incident and submit a report within 15 days.

However, the police could not meet the deadline. “The probe has reached the final stage. The chargesheet will be submitted this week,” said Nadakkavu SHO P K Jijeesh.

