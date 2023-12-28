Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan draws flak at CPI meet for endorsing violence during Nava Kerala Sadas

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan drew flak for endorsing violence during the Nava Kerala Sadas, at the CPI state executive meeting held on Wednesday.

Making provocative remarks or supporting violence while occupying the constitutional post of a Chief Minister will have its consequences, pointed out party members.

The CPI executive also decided to seek reports from all district units on the violence unleashed during the Nava Kerala Sadas.

The executive that held preliminary discussion and assessment into the 36-day-long Nava Kerala Sadas, observed that it was a unique initiative through which the cabinet met close to one crore people. That way this can be termed a major success compared to usual political yatras ahead of elections.

However, the constant incidents of violence throughout the Sadas should have been avoided. “There are many factors that need to be verified. Back-to-back incidents of violence throughout the Sadas were widely covered by the media. Either it can be termed as mere media creations or the provocative remarks from the part of some LDF leaders might have triggered such violence. The CPI is of the view that it should be looked into carefully. The remarks made by the chief minister during the Sadas might have led to such incidents,” pointed out sources.

The CPI state leadership meeting on January 20 will hold a detailed discussion of the reports submitted by the district leadership.

