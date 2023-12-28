Sanu Mohan handed life term, 28-year rigorous imprisonment for daughter Vaiga’s murder

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Sanu Mohan, who was found guilty of the brutal murder of his 11-year-old daughter Vaiga, has been sentenced to life imprisonment, on top of 28 years of rigorous imprisonment (RI). The special court dealing with cases of atrocities against women and children in Ernakulam also imposed a fine of Rs 1.7 lakh on him. Vaiga’s body was recovered from the Muttar River on March 22, 2021.

Special Judge K Soman pronounced the verdict after a year-long trial that found Mohan guilty of charges including abduction, murder, destruction of evidence, cruelty to a child, and intoxicating her with liquor. The court handed down the 28-year RI for these charges. The life sentence will commence after the RI.

Vaiga

The tragic incident unfolded on March 21, 2021, when Mohan, on the pretext of visiting his uncle, brought Vaiga from Kayamkulam to his flat in Kangarappady.

The journey took a sinister turn when Mohan offered his daughter Coca-Cola, which he had bought along the way, laced with alcohol.

Once at the flat, Mohan strangled an intoxicated Vaiga in the visiting room and wrapped her lifeless body in a bedsheet. He then transported her in the back seat of the car to Muttar River. Around 10:30 pm, he threw her into the water, ensuring her death.

After committing the crime, Mohan fled the state, initially making his way to Coimbatore. The cold-blooded nature of the crime was evident from the fact that he removed an ornament worn by Vaiga, intending to sell it to finance his escape to a foreign country.

Police had submitted 240-page chargesheet

Following crucial information shared by the Malayali employee of a hotel in Kollur where Mohan stayed from April 10 to 16, Kochi City police, in association with Karnataka police, launched an intensive search in Mangaluru and Kollur.

Mohan was arrested near Karwar, on the Karnataka border. He eventually confessed to the crime.

The court, in its verdict, validated all charges against the accused. The police had submitted a 1,200-page case diary, 200 witnesses, and a 240-page chargesheet before the court.

Mohan pleaded leniency to take care of his aging mother. Special prosecutor P A Bindu and Adv Sarun Mangara appeared for the prosecution.

