Actor Sajid Khan, Mother India's Birju, finds resting place in Kerala

ALAPPUZHA: Bollywood actor Sajid Khan, who portrayed young Birju in the Oscar-nominated film ‘Mother India’ (1957), passed away in Alappuzha last week while undergoing treatment for cancer.

The 72-year-old, considered one of the pioneers of Indian cinema, was laid to rest at the Kayamkulam Juma Masjid Kabristan in the presence of Alappuzha native Sanjusha Khan, his second wife, Sameer Khan, his son from his first marriage, and others.

It was in 2007 that Sajid married Sanjusha, then Sanjusha Surendran, a native of Kamalabhavan in Kayamkulam’s Cheppad.

“Sajid loved Kerala and Alappuzha, and visited many times in the 2000s. One time, he came to Keraleeyam Resort owned by SD Pharmacy in Alappuzha for ayurveda treatment. I was working there at the time and we fell in love. We married with the permission of his first wife Seenath and their son Sameer. Sajid then travelled between India and South Africa, where Seenath ultimately settled. Both families maintain a good relationship,” recalled Sanjusha.

Seenath was the daughter of a Gujarati couple settled in the southeast African country of Malawi. After marrying Sajid, she lived in India and later Malawi. Sajid, who had been under treatment for cancer in a private hospital in Parumala near Alappuzha for the past few months, wished to be laid to rest in Alappuzha.

However, Sameer hit a roadblock in honouring his father’s wishes as Sajid was not registered with any mosque in Kerala and had no blood relatives here. Later, Sameer contacted the Kayamkulam Juma Masjid authorities who agreed to bury Sajid there, Sanjusha said.

In a note announcing his father’s death, Sameer said, “It is with heavy hearts that we bid farewell to a true luminary of Indian cinema, Sajid Khan, who left an indelible mark on the silver screen with his compelling performances and timeless contributions to the world of entertainment.”

A young Sajid Khan with actor Dileep

Kumar

Successful career

Born in 1951, Sajid was adopted by Rajkumar Pitamber Rana and Sunitha Pitamber. He rose to prominence under the guidance of Mehboob Studios in Mumbai. Sajid made his debut as a child actor in Mother India, directed by Mehboob Khan. His performance showcased his acting prowess and also cemented his place as a star of great calibre.

He also enthralled global audience in the American movie and series ‘Maya’.

His other notable works include Son of India, The Unmade Films, The Singing Filipina, My Funny Girl, Savera, Mahatma and the Mad Boy, Do Number Ke Ameer, Zindagi Aur Toofan, Mandir Masjid, and Dahshat.

He also worked with prominent yesteryear actors and personalities like Nargis, Alan and Maurice King, Dick Clark, Sally Field, Shashi Kapoor, the Ramsey Brothers, Sal Mineo, R D Burman, Nora Aunor, Clint Walker, among others.

His last film was Heat and Dust in 1983.

