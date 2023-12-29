Kerala Governor distances himself from ABVP activist

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has said he did not ‘individually know’ ABVP activist Sudhi Sadan whom he nominated to the Kerala University Senate after the student landed behind bars in a case related to campus violence in Pandalam NSS college.

“I do not know that person. I have received recommendation (sic) but do not know them individually,” Khan told reporters who brought the matter to his notice. “I’m not even aware. If there is any such thing, we can see what can be done,” he added.

Sadan was among the four student representatives that the governor nominated to the Kerala University senate. The nomination was stayed by the High Court on a petition filed by a section of students.

Asked about allegations that his nominees to the Kerala University Senate were BJP-RSS persons, the governor said he had taken into consideration the merit of the persons and not their political affiliations.

However, the governor refused to disclose from where he had got the list of persons whom he nominated to the Senate. “I’m not obliged to tell you the sources. This is my statutory duty and under the law, I am not bound to accept any recommendation or reject it,” he said.

Khan alleged that the state president of SFI, who is organising protests against the nomination of student representatives to the Senate, has 48 cases registered against him. The governor reiterated that he would get down on the road if any protester comes near his car.

On cases being registered against media persons in connection with protests by the Opposition against Nava Kerala Sadas, the governor said it was not surprising in a state where the head of state himself comes under attack. He added that action was not taken against all the SFI workers who ‘attacked’ his car at three places on the way from Raj Bhavan to the airport.

