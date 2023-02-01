Home States Kerala

Solatium for relocation of settlers from sanctuaries to be enhanced in Kerala

The state forest department has been implementing the Rebuild Kerala voluntary relocation scheme to encourage people living in forest areas to relocate outside the forest.

Published: 01st February 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

relocation

The state forest department has been implementing the Rebuild Kerala voluntary relocation scheme to encourage people living in forest areas to relocate outside the forest.

By Manoj Viswanathan
Express News Service

KOCHI: The standing committee of the National Board for Wild Life has recommended enhancement of the financial assistance provided for voluntary rehabilitation of settlers from wildlife habitats of protected forests from Rs 10 lakh per family to Rs 15 lakh. This will benefit people living in settlements located inside wildlife sanctuaries like Wayanad.

The state forest department has been implementing the Rebuild Kerala voluntary relocation scheme to encourage people living in forest areas to relocate outside the forest. According to the forest department, around 350 people have availed of the scheme and around 3,000 applications are being processed.

While people living in tiger reserves are offered a compensation of Rs 15 lakh per family for relocation, others living in wildlife sanctuaries are provided only Rs 10 lakh per family. While people living in Periyar and Parambikulam tiger reserves will get Rs 15 lakh per family, those living in Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary are offered only Rs 10 lakh. This anomaly in compensation invited criticism.

Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (PCCF) Prakriti Srivastava, who is also the special officer for the Rebuild Kerala Development Programme (RKDP), submitted a proposal before the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEF&CC) to enhance the compensation in October 2022.

The standing committee of the National Board for Wild Life (NBWL) which met on December 29, 2022, had discussed the matter. After discussions, the standing committee recommended that the financial assistance provided under the Central sponsored scheme ‘Development of Wildlife Habitats for Voluntary Relocation from Protected Forests’ can be enhanced to Rs 15 lakh per family.

The committee observed that voluntary relocation provides an opportunity for people living in forest land to move into the mainstream and at the same time offers an opportunity for the creation of inviolate areas within protected forests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
National Board for Wild Life voluntary rehabilitation of settlers
India Matters
For representational purposes
Budget 2023: No income tax up to Rs 7 lakh under new tax regime
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Smoking to be costlier as Budget proposes 16 per cent hike on cigarette duty
Vehicles stuck at Qazigund after the Jammu-Srinagar national highway was closed for traffic for the second consecutive day due to a landslide in Ramban district, Tuesday, Jan. 31, 2023. (PTI)
Fresh landslides hit Jammu-Srinagar highway; closed for third consecutive day
Image used for representational purpose only.
Adani Group stocks fall in morning trade

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp