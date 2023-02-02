Forest department to conduct tiger, jumbos census in Wayanad

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: The forest department has decided to conduct a tiger census in Wayanad to get an assessment of the wild cat population, Forest Minister A K Saseendran said on Wednesday. He said the tigers will be shifted to Parambikulam and Periyar tiger reserves amidst concerns that the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary is not able to accommodate the growing wild cat population.

The department will also conduct an elephant census across the state and take steps to rehabilitate them if needed, said the minister. He was responding to an adjournment motion raised in the assembly to discuss the growing wild animal attack cases in the state. The department will also deploy the rapid response team formed in Wayanad to other areas.

Saseendran said these are the immediate steps the government is implementing to tackle the issue, whereas a scientific report to find a permanent solution is awaited.

Saseendran said that 637 people lost their lives due to wild animal attacks in the last five years. He blamed the central laws for being inadequate but vouched for the sincerity of forest officials in addressing the issue. However, the Opposition MLAs were not impressed by his response.

“Instead of waiting for the result of a new study, the government should intervene now to tackle the rising issue of human-animal conflict. The authorities are unaware of the compensation and insurance schemes existing in other states, “ said Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan.

MLA Sunny Joseph, who moved the adjournment motion, cited expert studies and said that Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary has 140 tigers living in an area of 344 square kilometres, while the norm says that 100 tigers need 1,200 square kilometres of forest to live in its habitat. The UDF boycotted the session after Speaker A N Shamseer turned down the adjournment motion to discuss wild animal attacks.

