Debt drives 53-year-old Idukki farmer to suicide in Kerala

His family went searching for him after he failed to return home by night.

By Express News Service

IDUKKI: A 53-year-old farmer from Idukki die by suicide on Thursday allegedly due to financial difficulties. Rajendran of Sankupurathil house, Rajakkadu, was found hanging at his leased farmland in Panachikkuzhi in Rajakkadu in the morning.

His family said financial debt had forced Rajendran to take such an extreme step. Rajendran was a resident of Societymedu in Bison Valley and had shifted to Rajakkadu a year ago. He had sold his house and other property in Bison Valley before shifting.

He was staying in a rented house in Mullakkanam and was engaged in cardamom cultivation on 6 acres of land that he had taken on lease. His relatives said Rajendran had incurred loss due to the decline in cardamom prices and he was unable to pay the lease amount. Rajendran had gone to his farm on Wednesday for harvesting pepper. His family went searching for him after he failed to return home by night.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)

