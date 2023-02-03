Home States Kerala

Good demand for top-end luxury cars in Kerala, says Mercedes India CEO

He added that Mercedes-Benz has been registering robust growth in the state in the last few years.

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic

Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 4Matic. Image used for representational purpose

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heading the Indian operations of German automaker Mercedes-Benz is not a small achievement.
Santosh Iyer, the managing director and CEO of Mercedes-Benz, India, is the first  Indian to hold the post in the company’s 26 years of operations in India.

Originally from Thrissur, Santosh grew up in Pune. He said that it’s a matter of honour, pride,  and joy to head the operations of the company in India.

“I left Kerala at a very young age and my family was based out of Pune. I  did my studies in Pune. But I still cherish being a Keralite. I have spent close to 14 years with Mercedes-Benz and it’s a really big privilege to lead the team,” Santosh Iyer said in an interaction with  TNIE   in Kochi on Thursday.

He added that Mercedes-Benz has been registering robust growth in the state in the last few years. Kerala registered a growth of 59% last year when compared to 41% for India.

“Kerala has bounced back from Covid-induced slowdown. We are looking forward to a double-digit growth in the state’s market where the demand for our top-end luxury cars priced above Rs 1 crore is growing rapidly,” he said adding that the company is on the cusp of a big change in terms of launching electric cars and sustainability.

“There is no better time to take up the challenge and drive the company towards the future. We see a lot of repeat purchases in  Kerala because people have trust in our customer service. We are getting a lot of new younger customers aged below 40 in the state. We sell a significant number of GLE  and GLS models here. We have sold over 10,000 Mercedes-Benz cars in Kerala and on average the state contributes 5% to 6% of total sales in India,” Santosh added.

According to him, Mercedes-Benz has decided to set up one of the world-class 50,000 sq ft Mercedes-Benz Coastal  Star ‘MAR20X Experience Center’ in Kochi considering the growing demand for its top-end luxury cars in the state.

